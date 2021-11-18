Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the October 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,526 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Royalty Trust stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.00. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 65.72%.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

