MetaHash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $31.58 million and $1.14 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00070039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00092252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,390.28 or 0.99856558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.59 or 0.07068736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,083,185,279 coins and its circulating supply is 2,913,192,593 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

