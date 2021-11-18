MetaMorph (METM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $581.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 37.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $298,580.21 and $581.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.00216677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

