Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.42 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.08 or 0.00012253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $16.42 million and $835,549.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003590 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000077 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.