Method Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $374,940.54 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Method Finance has a total market cap of $374,940.54 and approximately $2,061.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00223131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00089630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

