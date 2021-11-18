Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$71.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Get Metro alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTRAF traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. Metro has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.