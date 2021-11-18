Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

OUKPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.00 ($12.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1184 per share. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.