Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Olivier A. Filliol Sells 6,537 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $9.95 on Thursday, hitting $1,544.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,476.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,433.04. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 27.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 71,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $16,526,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.