Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $20,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $20,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $143.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.88. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 169.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

