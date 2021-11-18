Michael K. Wirth Sells 26,250 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $114.45. 8,360,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,447,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $104.67. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $220.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after buying an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

