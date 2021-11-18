Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

NYSE OSH traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.02. 2,039,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,471. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $2,218,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Oak Street Health by 42.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 81,179 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $660,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

