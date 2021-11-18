Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average is $84.08.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.98%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

