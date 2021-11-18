Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cullinan Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,780 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $339.12 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $342.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.50. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.27.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

