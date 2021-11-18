Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Fragasso Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,719 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $339.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.22 and its 200 day moving average is $285.50. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $342.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

