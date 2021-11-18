Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.53. 170,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 929,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 49.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 195,500 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

