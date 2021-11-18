MILC Platform 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.19 Million (MLT)

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One MILC Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MILC Platform has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. MILC Platform has a total market capitalization of $39.82 million and $2.19 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

