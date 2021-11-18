MILC Platform (MLT) Trading 17.4% Lower This Week

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $35.59 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00070266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00072505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00093305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.75 or 0.07150620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,289.99 or 0.99958633 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

