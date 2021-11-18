Millennium Management LLC Buys 98,090 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1,304.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,090 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of Alarm.com worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Alarm.com by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alarm.com by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $667,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,442 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

