Millennium Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,732 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tetra Tech worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 334.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $1,206,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 71.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 421.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 34,318 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $183.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.14 and a twelve month high of $186.68.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.