Millennium Management LLC Purchases 126,411 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,411 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Primo Water worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $19.18 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -147.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at $24,335,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,945 shares of company stock worth $8,467,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.