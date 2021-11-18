Millennium Management LLC Purchases 98,090 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1,304.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,090 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of Alarm.com worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,442 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,462. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

