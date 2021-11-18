Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.41

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 40.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 4.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.