Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.95

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.95 and last traded at $84.53, with a volume of 564149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIME. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $2,319,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,737 shares of company stock worth $11,683,380 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

