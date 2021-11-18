MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 704,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,268 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of MiMedx Group worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MiMedx Group by 307.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,307,000 after buying an additional 5,445,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MiMedx Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,361,000 after buying an additional 303,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after buying an additional 3,311,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,737,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 877,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $878.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDXG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.