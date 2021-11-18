Minereum (MNE) Price Reaches $0.0732 on Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $34,700.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.00216677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,828,859 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

