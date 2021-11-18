Minter Network Hits Market Capitalization of $17.54 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $17.54 million and approximately $33,162.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00069435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.11 or 0.00176069 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00072313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00070428 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,046,736,905 coins and its circulating supply is 4,841,527,338 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

