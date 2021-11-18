Mirrored Apple Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $159.54 or 0.00278795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $21.77 million and $133,791.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00091919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.87 or 0.07091098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,270.34 or 1.00079409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 136,466 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars.

