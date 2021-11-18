Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309 over the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,684,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,146,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

MIRM opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

