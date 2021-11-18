Mizuho Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $335.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.21.

NVDA stock opened at $292.61 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $323.10. The firm has a market cap of $729.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.37 and its 200-day moving average is $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

