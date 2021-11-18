Mizuho Cuts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $51.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXSM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

AXSM stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

