MMOCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $117.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $701,659.62 and approximately $117.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

