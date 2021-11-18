Model N (NYSE:MODN) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 3577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Specifically, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,553 shares of company stock worth $1,001,904. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Model N by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,090,000 after purchasing an additional 212,174 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

