Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Insider Sells $178,771.88 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $178,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,471. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MNTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

