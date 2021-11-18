MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.05 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $102.86 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000925 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000902 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

