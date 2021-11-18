Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May Sells 1,250,000 Shares

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,296,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,851. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

