Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Sells $41,662,490.74 in Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondelez International alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,296,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,851. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,227,000 after buying an additional 23,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.