Monero Classic Market Capitalization Tops $5.40 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $25,020.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.54 or 0.00396824 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000878 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

