Monetha (MTH) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $13.76 million and $861,088.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00217141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

