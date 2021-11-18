MONK Trading Down 29.3% This Week (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $393,957.94 and approximately $3,918.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MONK has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011727 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000174 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000617 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.