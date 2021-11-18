Monolith Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Monolith has a market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $17,670.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.00220081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00088829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

