Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer Sells 2,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.31, for a total value of $1,110,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $560.95. The stock had a trading volume of 220,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,878. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 126.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.30. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.45 and a 1 year high of $576.70.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,874,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

