MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Up 69.0% in October

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MONOY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.88. 26,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 0.18. MonotaRO has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

