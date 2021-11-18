Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNRO. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the second quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Monro by 1,470.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MNRO traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 177,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. Monro has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

