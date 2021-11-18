Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down to $21.94

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $21.30. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 344 shares changing hands.

GLUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,092,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

