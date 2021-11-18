Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,522 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $979,091,000 after purchasing an additional 272,703 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

