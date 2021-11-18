MoonSwap (MOON) Trading Down 28.6% This Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $106,750.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.00359554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,200,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,180,522 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.