Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.02

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

MCRUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

