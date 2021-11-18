Morgan Stanley Acquires 6,652 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of NUS opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

