Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Acushnet worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 35.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 101.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GOLF opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOLF shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

