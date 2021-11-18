Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.